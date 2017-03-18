Nashua district schools to let out June 20
File photo Nashua High School South, pictured, and Nashua High School North can keep the June 17 graduation date after the NH DOE grants a two-day waiver to make up for the week of snow days accrued this year. The Nashua School District also added 14 minutes to the school day between March 20 and the end of the year to help make up class time.
