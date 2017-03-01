Nashua club's program helps develop young entrepreneurs
A recent field trip to the Four Hills Landfill and Recycling Center inspired a group of local youths in the Entrepreneurial Alley program at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua to present their inventions to help manage trash. "We identified ways to deal with waste, and the challenge is, 'How do you change your habits at your home that reduces and reuses waste?' " said Rajesh Nair, local businessman and founder of EnCube Labs.
