Nashua after-school program hopes to expand to middle schools
Featuring clubs, language support and homework help, the revitalized 21st Century Extended Day Program hosts about 60 kids at each of the Title I elementary schools in Nashua for three hours past the end of the school day. Program staff members now hope to offer the same services for Nashua's three middle schools.
