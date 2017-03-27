N.Y man to plead guilty to rape of Nashua girl, 11
In a negotiated plea deal, Felix Perez, 46, of 2430 Morris Ave., Apt. 40B, Bronx, N.Y., has agreed to plead guilty to three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to newly filed court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Mar 27
|33Streeter
|1
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|Mar 24
|Brooka69
|83
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar 17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar 4
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Roger
|163
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC