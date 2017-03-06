More units added to Franklin Street project; total apartments in development now at 200
Brady Sullivan Properties is aiming for a bigger mill development project on Franklin Street, with more than 30 apartment units added to the large-scale proposal. The company, though the corporate entity Lofts 34 LLC, is seeking to amend its original proposal for 168 apartments by adding enough units to bring it to 200 apartments in the project.
