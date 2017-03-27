Liberal Reporter Tries To Back Spicer Into A Wall, He LEVELS Her- Then CNN Does THIS! [WATCH]

I know I say this any time that I write a story involving CNN and their questionable-at-best coverage of the Trump administration but Does anyone actually watch these fools? I mean, how stupid do you have to be to fact-check a joke? Sean Spicer made a joke today about how the media would freak out and call it collusion if Trump used Russian salad dressing. So what does the liberal media do? Instead of stepping back to reflect on their own unfair journalistic practices, CNN instead does something to bizarre and hilarious, you would think it was out of an SNL skit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.