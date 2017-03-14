Latest Granite Hammer sweep nets 6 on drug charges

Four men and two women ranging in age from 22 to 59 have begun appearing in Nashua district court for their arraignments on charges stemming from their arrests as part of the latest Granite Hammer sweep conducted by Nashua police. Snow depths between 12 inches to 18 inches are expected from the storm set up to smack the region hard ... The City of Nashua declared a snow emergency from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.