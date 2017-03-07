Keeping aware of a common cancer

Keeping aware of a common cancer

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, raising the public consciousness of this disease that does not discriminate against any racial and ethnic group, but is most often found in people 50 and older. Colorectal cancer remains the fourth most common cancer nationwide and the second leading cause of death from cancer.

