Jobless number is only half true
President Donald Trump has received an enormous amount of criticism - much of it justified - for some of his off-the-cuff comments. One, about unemployment in the United States, was right on target, however.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|Fri
|Brooka69
|83
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar 17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar 4
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb '17
|Sioux
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC