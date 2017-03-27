In Nashua, Legal Battle Brewing Over ...

In Nashua, Legal Battle Brewing Over $1 Million In Arts Funding

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

A nonprofit Nashua Center for the Arts filed a petition in court this month to dissolve the organization. It wants to send the money left in its trust to the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, but officials in Nashua are trying to stop that from happening to keep the money in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Sat Musikologist 15
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Mar 27 33Streeter 1
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Mar 24 Brooka69 83
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar 17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar 4 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb '17 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb '17 Jack Cough 45
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,736 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC