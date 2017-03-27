In Nashua, Legal Battle Brewing Over $1 Million In Arts Funding
A nonprofit Nashua Center for the Arts filed a petition in court this month to dissolve the organization. It wants to send the money left in its trust to the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, but officials in Nashua are trying to stop that from happening to keep the money in the city.
