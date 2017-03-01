'I wanted to come home to do this': I...

'I wanted to come home to do this': Islander returns from U.S. to launch new album

Cam MacMaster's debut CD, A Town This Small, will be launched at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I., on Sunday, Mar. 05. It makes sense that a musician would want to launch their new album at home, but for Cam MacMaster, that means quite a trip. Even so, he wanted the launch concert to take place at home on the Island, this Sunday, March 5 at the King's Playhouse in Georgetown.

