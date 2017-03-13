Fugitive of Week surrenders in Nashua

Fugitive of Week surrenders in Nashua

New Hampshire "Fugitive of the Week” Wesley Follansbee, 33, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Nashua, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals service in Concord. Follansbee was wanted on a Belknap County arrest warrant for failure to appear on charges of sales of a controlled drug - methamphetamine and heroin, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

