Fugitive of Week surrenders in Nashua
New Hampshire "Fugitive of the Week” Wesley Follansbee, 33, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Nashua, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals service in Concord. Follansbee was wanted on a Belknap County arrest warrant for failure to appear on charges of sales of a controlled drug - methamphetamine and heroin, as well as possession of methamphetamine.
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar 17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar 4
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb '17
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb '17
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
