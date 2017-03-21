Fugitive considered armed and dangerous
A 24-year-old man considered armed and dangerous is this week's New Hampshire "Fugitive of the Week," according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals service in Concord. The District of New Hampshire - New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is looking for Faulconer, who is wanted on a warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for New Hampshire on March 8, the press release said.
