Donchess: ACA critical in opioid fight

Mayor Jim Donchess wants to see the Affordable Care Act, currently being dismantled in Congress, remain in place at a time when the city struggles to deal with the opioid addiction crisis. "The heroin, opioid and fentanyl crisis is devastating families and businesses in Nashua," Donchess wrote to Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, asking the former New Hampshire governor to work to keep the law, also known as "Obamacare," on the books.

