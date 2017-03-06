Disability advocate group voices diss...

Disability advocate group voices dissent for education bill

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

A local grass roots disability advocate group is speaking out against a proposed bill that would limit state education mandates, saying that it would be harmful to protections for students with disabilities. The bill has been recommended to be inexpedient to legislate in committee, and is expected to be discussed in public hearings this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar 4 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb 18 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 12 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,364,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC