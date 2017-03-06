Disability advocate group voices dissent for education bill
A local grass roots disability advocate group is speaking out against a proposed bill that would limit state education mandates, saying that it would be harmful to protections for students with disabilities. The bill has been recommended to be inexpedient to legislate in committee, and is expected to be discussed in public hearings this week.
