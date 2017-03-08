David McLaren Courage Jr.
David McLaren Courage Jr., 73, of Greenville, NH, passed away on March 4, 2017 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack surrounded by family. He was born October 6, 1943 in Nashua, NH, the son of the late David McLaren Courage Sr. and Phyllis Ashford Courage.
