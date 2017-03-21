Bill would require parental permissio...

Bill would require parental permission for surveys of students at N.H. schools NEW

A bill likely to land on the governor's desk could make it more difficult for administrators and researchers to figure out what interventions are or aren't working in New Hampshire schools. Senate Bill 43 would require schools to get written permission from parents before administering any non-academic survey to students.

