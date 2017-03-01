Ash Ct. duo allegedly sold drugs to cops

A man and a woman living on Ash Court in downtown Nashua were indicted this week on a combined 17 felony charges accusing them of possessing, and selling, various types and quantities of narcotic drugs on numerous occasions throughout September and October. Lorri Drew, 49, and Antron Hughes, 55, both of 2 Ash Court, face 7 and 10 indictments, respectively, alleging that they individually, and in concert with one another, sold drugs to undercover police officers or confidential informants on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.