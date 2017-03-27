Art project uses spirit of kitchen table to spark innovation
A new public art project called "ARTventures: Comeback Kitchen Table" will explore the role the kitchen table plays in family life and modern culture by creating 10 kitchen table and chair environments to be set up around downtown Nashua. "This project was inspired by my constant struggle to get my family around the kitchen table," said Jerry Beck, project director, artist and Revolving Museum founder/director.
