Arrest made in alleged assault

Police early Sunday morning arrested Nashua resident Charles Wells, roughly two hours after officers called to his residence for a reported domestic dispute found a 37-year-old woman bleeding from her mouth and clutching her abdomen in pain, police said. Wells, 33, of 4 W. Hobart St., was subsequently charged with two counts each of second-degree assault and second-degree assault - domestic violence, all Class B felonies, along with one Class A misdemeanor count each of simple assault and domestic violence, police said.

