Area youth attending opioid summit
Several Greater Nashua schools will be sending students to the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Manchester on March 7. The half-day summit at the SNHU Arena is designed to educate middle and high school students about the dangers of opioid addiction while promoting the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. ... Subscribe or log in to read more Several Greater Nashua schools will be sending students to the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Manchester on March 7. The half-day summit at the SNHU Arena is designed to educate middle and high school students about the dangers of opioid addiction while promoting the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.
