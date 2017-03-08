Andy's orientation coming soon

Andy's orientation coming soon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Andy's Summer Playhouse welcomes kids aged 8-18 to join them in one of their two upcoming orientation sessions to learn more about this summer's theater productions and programs. During the session the kids will meet with the creative director Jared Mezzocchi, and partake in theater games including movement exercises and roll playing activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar 4 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb 18 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 12 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC