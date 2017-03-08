Andy's orientation coming soon
Andy's Summer Playhouse welcomes kids aged 8-18 to join them in one of their two upcoming orientation sessions to learn more about this summer's theater productions and programs. During the session the kids will meet with the creative director Jared Mezzocchi, and partake in theater games including movement exercises and roll playing activities.
