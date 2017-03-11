Amherst teen takes Trump job
A 2015 Souhegan High School graduate and political campaign volunteer is now the special assistant to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar 4
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC