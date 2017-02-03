'Wild' tradition; 26th Wild Irish Breakfast promises usual great time

As one of the most active people at Nashua's PLUS Company, Samantha Pohland, knows firsthand the importance of the Wild Irish Breakfast, the agency's signature fundraiser that each year blends lots of laughs at the expense of "Irish wits" with raising the financial resources that make possible the programs and activities of which she is so fond. For instance: "Every Monday, we bring food to people who can't afford it over at the mission," the 26-year-old bundle of energy said.

