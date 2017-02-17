Two Aponovich paintings once again on...

Two Aponovich paintings once again on display in City Hall

City Hall is once again displaying two paintings by New Hampshire's fourth Artist Laureate James Aponovich that had been seemingly forgotten. Mayor Jim Donchess said the two works were purchased by the city nearly 25 years ago, the last time he was in the corner office.

