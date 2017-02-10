Trump Adviser Repeats Baseless Claims...

Trump Adviser Repeats Baseless Claims Of Voter Fraud In New Hampshire

Voters went to the polls at Amherst Street Elementary School on November 8, 2016, in Nashua, N.H. - See this story on www.npr.org White House adviser Stephen Miller doubled down on the Trump administration's groundless claims of voter fraud in New Hampshire - and across the nation - during in an interview on ABC's This Week on Sunday. Earlier this week President Trump claimed, with no evidence, that voters from Massachusetts were bused to New Hampshire to vote illegally.

