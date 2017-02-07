Teen driver in Hollis crash faces charges
The teenage driver of the car that crashed and caught on fire on Pine Hill Road in January has been charged with several driving-related offenses, including one count of vehicular assault, police said. Gabrielle Belanger, 16, of 15 Blackstone Drive, Nashua, was injured along with her three passengers when she lost control of the car while driving, allegedly at a high rate of speed, on Pine Hill Road in Hollis, police said.
