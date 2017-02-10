Sweet treats; merchants in downtown N...

Sweet treats; merchants in downtown Nashua are banding together to help a local agency

Love and kindness are in the air in downtown Nashua, as a small group of merchants has banded together to offer what they hope is the first in a series of efforts to help a local agency that helps others. The Home is Where the Heart Is effort presents special Valentine's Day gifts, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Partnership for Successful Living.

