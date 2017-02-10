Sweet treats; merchants in downtown Nashua are banding together to help a local agency
Love and kindness are in the air in downtown Nashua, as a small group of merchants has banded together to offer what they hope is the first in a series of efforts to help a local agency that helps others. The Home is Where the Heart Is effort presents special Valentine's Day gifts, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Partnership for Successful Living.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|19 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|162
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 8
|Chief Dave
|1
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC