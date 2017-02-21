Suspect in chase taken to hospital; Driver faces multiple charges following pursuit
Nicholas Santy, the northern New Hampshire man who allegedly led police on a lengthy pursuit that ended in a two-hour standoff early Monday morning in Nashua, was ordered transported to a Manchester hospital Tuesday morning after he waived arraignment on the series of charges he now faces.
