Suspect back in court for Nashua murders; retired detective recalls long interviews with Barnaby

With each statement he gave to police in the days following the Oct. 3, 1988, murders of two Nashua women, certain segments of Anthony Barnaby's account of the hours leading up to and after the killings differed from the previous version, according to testimony at Barnaby's suppression hearing on Tuesday. Wayne MacDonald, at the time a Nashua police detective who would retire as deputy chief in 2008, traced in great detail his dealings with Barnaby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.