Suspect back in court for Nashua murders; retired detective recalls long interviews with Barnaby
With each statement he gave to police in the days following the Oct. 3, 1988, murders of two Nashua women, certain segments of Anthony Barnaby's account of the hours leading up to and after the killings differed from the previous version, according to testimony at Barnaby's suppression hearing on Tuesday. Wayne MacDonald, at the time a Nashua police detective who would retire as deputy chief in 2008, traced in great detail his dealings with Barnaby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC