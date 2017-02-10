Storm wreaks havoc on Greater Lowell roads; car crashes into Pelham home
The biggest snowstorm to hit the Northeast this winter dropped a foot or more of snow along the New York-to-Boston corridor Thursday, turning roads treacherous, grounding flights and giving millions of people weather whiplash a day after temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s. Scores of accidents were reported as drivers confronted blowing snow and slick highways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 8
|Chief Dave
|1
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 6
|Anon
|161
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC