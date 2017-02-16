Storm impact lingers into Monday morning, midday
Barely had Greater Nashua residents made their driveways and walkways passable again when Mother Nature tapped them on their collective shoulders and said, "excuse me, but I'm not finished yet." And indeed she wasn't, having sprinkled a two or three-inch appetizer Saturday morning before coming back Sunday afternoon and Monday with a main course that means business.
