Sounds of snowblowers, scrapers replace storm's howling wind

The howling winds of the biggest snowstorm this winter to hit the Northeast were replaced Friday by the growl of snowblowers and scraping of shovels. Sunshine graced the region, following blizzard conditions that dropped a foot and a half of snow in New England and eastern New York on Thursday.

