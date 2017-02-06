Sixth annual Nor'Easters Snowmobile C...

Sixth annual Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club Pink Ride Feb. 11

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Hollis Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club will host the sixth annual 2017 Pink Ride - one of the biggest snowmobile rides in New Hampshire. Our 2017 fund raising goal is $25,000 - if we reach our 2017 goal of $25,000 we will have raised in six years over $100,000 for the families and patients of St. Joseph Hospital Breast Care Center in Nashua - we are truly helping to save lives and "Making a Difference" in the fight against cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) 14 hr Anon 161
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec '16 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,017 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC