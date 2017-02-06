Sixth annual Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club Pink Ride Feb. 11

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Hollis Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club will host the sixth annual 2017 Pink Ride - one of the biggest snowmobile rides in New Hampshire. Our 2017 fund raising goal is $25,000 - if we reach our 2017 goal of $25,000 we will have raised in six years over $100,000 for the families and patients of St. Joseph Hospital Breast Care Center in Nashua - we are truly helping to save lives and "Making a Difference" in the fight against cancer.

