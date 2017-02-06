Sixth annual Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club Pink Ride Feb. 11
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Hollis Nor'Easters Snowmobile Club will host the sixth annual 2017 Pink Ride - one of the biggest snowmobile rides in New Hampshire. Our 2017 fund raising goal is $25,000 - if we reach our 2017 goal of $25,000 we will have raised in six years over $100,000 for the families and patients of St. Joseph Hospital Breast Care Center in Nashua - we are truly helping to save lives and "Making a Difference" in the fight against cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|14 hr
|Anon
|161
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC