School official to plead guilty to do...

School official to plead guilty to domestic-related charges

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Hudson School Board member Benjamin J. Nadeau, facing charges of domestic assault and violating court protective orders, has indicated his intention to enter guilty pleas as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Nashua district court documents show that Nadeau, 41, formerly of 71 Kimball Hill Road, is scheduled to appear in court at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, March 29, for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Sat Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 12 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC