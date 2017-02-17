School official to plead guilty to domestic-related charges
Hudson School Board member Benjamin J. Nadeau, facing charges of domestic assault and violating court protective orders, has indicated his intention to enter guilty pleas as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Nashua district court documents show that Nadeau, 41, formerly of 71 Kimball Hill Road, is scheduled to appear in court at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, March 29, for a plea and sentencing hearing.
