Retired Nashua detectives testify at ...

Retired Nashua detectives testify at Barnaby suppression hearing

The parade of long-retired Nashua police detectives continued Thursday in the third day of testimony in accused murderer Anthony Barnaby's hearing on his motion to suppress the majority of the statements he gave to police nearly 30 years ago. Former detectives Wayne MacDonald and Timothy Hefferan, who retired as deputy chief and chief, respectively, completed testimony on Wednesday and were followed on Thursday by former officer Tim Goulden, who is now a defense attorney, and then-Lt.

