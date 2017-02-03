Police help ease refugees' concerns
People within the immigrant and refugee communities in Nashua are dealing with worries in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning people from specific Middle East countries from entering the United States. "The recent executive order cause a lot of fear and apprehension," said Carol Baldwin, executive director of Nashua's Adult Learning Center.
