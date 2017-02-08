Pilsner, pork n' poetry contest

From 1-4 p.m. Sunday, join High Hopes Foundation at the newly opened Flight Center, 97 Main St., for bacon-inspired poetry and craft beers at the Bacon & Beer Poetry Contest. The event will feature 48 beers on tap and bacon- inspired bites.

