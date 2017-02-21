Pancake breakfast feeds Safe Station program
Nashua's Safe Stations program received a boost Friday as hundreds came out to Harbor Homes for a pancake breakfast fundraiser. All proceeds from the First Responder Pancake Breakfast will go toward the program, which has helped more than 160 people since it started last November.
