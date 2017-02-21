Pancake breakfast benefits Safe Stations
The city's Safe Stations program is getting a syrupy boost this week, as Harbor Homes will be hosting a pancake breakfast to raise money for the life-saving program. Harbor Homes and Keystone Hall, both part of the Partnership for Successful Living, are teaming up for Friday's pancake breakfast to support Safe Stations.
