Overdose drug cost up 600%; NH congressional delegation demands answers on increase

Questions are being raised about the 600 percent cost spike for one of the devices that delivers naloxone, the drug that can stop opioid-related overdoses. "I'm very concerned about this astronomical price increase, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that naloxone and life-saving drugs are available to address the addiction crisis," said U S. Rep. Annie Kuster, the Democrat representing New Hampshire's Second Congressional District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.