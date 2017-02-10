Open House; Hudson church celebrates ...

Open House; Hudson church celebrates history, embraces future

If there's anything good that came out of last year's crash that heavily damaged a section of the Community Church of Hudson, it would be that the crash aftermath paved the way for the discovery of a treasure trove of historic church documents and artifacts. "We had an idea these things were here, somewhere, but we didn't look" for most of them, Frank "Skip" Sousa, a longtime parishioner and the church's moderator, said Sunday.

