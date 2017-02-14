O'Keefe Strikes Again-Undercover Video Shows NH Election Officials Allowing Out-Of-State Voters
Project Veritas has once again uncovered voter fraud taking place. Their undercover journalists caught election officials in Nashua, New Hampshire welcoming out of state voters with open arms.
