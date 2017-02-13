Officials: Collapse likely caused by insufficient bracing

Lack of sufficient bracing appears have caused the collapse of roof trusses being installed at a construction site at 33 Pine St. in Nashua last month, according to investigators working for the city. "Under our preliminary investigation, our department is focusing on the lateral and diagonal bracing and the permanent bracing that should have been in place," said William McKinney, the city's building safety department manager.

