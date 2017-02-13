Officials: Collapse likely caused by ...

Officials: Collapse likely caused by insufficient bracing

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Lack of sufficient bracing appears have caused the collapse of roof trusses being installed at a construction site at 33 Pine St. in Nashua last month, according to investigators working for the city. "Under our preliminary investigation, our department is focusing on the lateral and diagonal bracing and the permanent bracing that should have been in place," said William McKinney, the city's building safety department manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Sun Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Sun Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC