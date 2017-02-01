NashuaSchools020317

Students, teachers and other members of the public advocated Wednesday night to keep several items slated for reduction in the superintendent's proposed 2017-18 budget. While the superintendent's budget has received public praise for an initiative to expand all-day kindergarten, speakers defended the contract with Clearway High School, two job coach positions and a culinary arts teaching job.

