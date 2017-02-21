Nashua's superintendent finalists mak...

Nashua's superintendent finalists make pitch to public

Nashua's two finalists for superintendent of schools, Connie Brown and Jahmal Mosley, each made their case Thursday evening for the position. Both candidates, in an event hosted by the Board of Education, participated in separate question-and-answer sessions using written questions from the public and board members.

