Nashuan charged with stealing $35K from grandmother

The grandchild of an elderly Nashua woman was arraigned Monday in Nashua district court on a Class A felony charge that accuses the relative of stealing upward of $35,000 from the older woman to "use for his own personal benefit," according to police. Amy Haven, recently known as Ashton Haven, 28, of 120 Monroe St., faces one count of financial exploitation of an elderly, disabled or impaired adult.

