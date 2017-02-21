Nashua school officials to host meet and greet with superintendent finalists
After a monthslong search for a permanent superintendent of schools, the Board of Education has invited the public to weigh in on the two finalists on Thursday. The candidates are Dr. Cornelia Brown, the current superintendent in Nashua, and Dr. Jahmal Mosley, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and assessment at Sharon Public Schools.
