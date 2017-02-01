Nashua man among Red Cross list of 'Everyday Heroes'
Red Cross announced its 2017 Everyday Heroes list Jan. 30, including honorees from Nashua and Manchester, to celebrate 100 years of service in New Hampshire. The 2017 Everyday Heroes are Dylan Cummings of Nashua, the Tremblay family of Manchester, Bev McKinley of Enfield, Melissa Lee from Franklin, Girl Scout Troop 20001 from Auburn and Unitil.
