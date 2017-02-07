N.H. Refugee Groups Hurry to Book Flights As Trump's Ban Put on Hold
New Hampshire's refugee resettlement agencies are moving fast to bring at least six refugees to the state before February 17th. That's after a Federal Judge on Friday blocked parts of a Trump Administration executive order, including a 120-day ban on refugee admissions, and an indefinite ban on all immigration from Syria.
